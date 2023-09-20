North Macedonian FM To Hold Meeting With His Azerbaijani, Armenianunterparts

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
The OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia
Bujar Osmani will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of
Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of
Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan at the 78th session of the UN General
Assembly in New York, Azernews reports.
About this North Macedonian Foreign Minister wrote on his page
on X .
"As OSCE, I am deeply concerned by reports of military
operations and the related danger for civilians in Khankendi. I
call for an immediate de-escalation. Peaceful dialogue should be
the only option and humanitarian concerns must prevail.
Today I will meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan
Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia
Ararat Mirzoyan at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in
New York and renew my call to continue diplomatic engagement and
prioritize efforts towards sustainable peace." Bujar Osmani
wrote.
MENAFN20092023000195011045ID1107105204
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.