Wednesday, 20 September 2023 02:21 GMT

Civilian Killed Following Armenia's Mortar Attack In Direction Of Sha


9/20/2023 5:16:16 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As a result of the mortar attack of the Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijan's Shusha, a civilian was killed, Azernews reports.

