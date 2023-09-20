Wednesday, 20 September 2023 02:21 GMT

Azerbaijan Army Destroys Radar Station Of Armenian Armed Forces' Formations


(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 19, the P-18 radar station belonging to the formations of the Armenian armed forces in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, was destroyed by an accurate fire strike inflicted by the Azerbaijan Army Units in the direction of the Khojavand district, Azernews reports.

