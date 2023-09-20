Azerbaijan Army Destroys Radar Station Of Armenian Armed Forces' Formations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 19, the P-18 radar station belonging to the
formations of the Armenian armed forces in the territory of
Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is
temporarily deployed, was destroyed by an accurate fire strike
inflicted by the Azerbaijan Army Units in the direction of the
Khojavand district, Azernews reports.
