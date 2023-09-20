Armenia's Legitimate Military Targets Are Destroyed With Accurate Fire - Ministry's Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Our [Azerbaijani Armed] units are giving a decent response to
the enemy in all directions. With the use of high-precision weapons
in the arsenal of our army, only legitimate military targets are
destroyed, Azernews reports, citing the head of
the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Anar Eyvazov
telling in a briefing.
He noted that within the framework of the measures, the
front-line and deep positions and long-term firing points of the
Armenian armed forces units, as well as combat vehicles and
military objects have been destroyed by the use of high-precision
weapons. Civilian population and infrastructure facilities are not
targeted, only legitimate military targets are destroyed.
"It should be noted that the ensuring the provision of the
tripartite declaration, the prevention of large-scale provocations
committed in the Garabagh economic region, the disarmament and
withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from our territories, the
neutralization of their military infrastructure, the returning of
civilian population to the liberated territories, as well as the
civilian workers involved in the reconstruction and restoration
works and in order to ensure the safety of our military personnel
and to restore the constitutional structure of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, local anti-terrorist measures have been started in the
region," he added.
