Conference With Participation Ofmand Staff Of Azerbaijan Army Is Being Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 19, a conference on the topic "Improving the
moral-psychological readiness of personnel and strengthening
discipline in military units" with the participation of the deputy
defense ministers, commanders of the Army Corps and formations, as
well as officers specialized in ideological work and
moral-psychological support and law started its work at the
Training and Education Center of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
The conference will discuss the work done during this year, the
role of military units' commanders in organizing and conducting
activities on the moral-psychological readiness of military
personnel, officers' knowledge of guidance documents in the field
of military legislation, strengthening military discipline, as well
as preparation for the winter period and a number of other topical
issues.
The conference will last until September 21.
MENAFN20092023000195011045ID1107105198
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.