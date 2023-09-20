Armenian Armed Forces Formations'bat Equipment Is Being Destroyed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Army Units are precisely destroying combat
positions, long-term firing points, combat equipment, and military
facilities of the Armenian armed forces formations in the direction
of Khojaly district and Qirmizi Bazar, Azernews reports.
MENAFN20092023000195011045ID1107105195
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.