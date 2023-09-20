Wednesday, 20 September 2023 02:21 GMT

Armenian Armed Forces Formations'bat Equipment Is Being Destroyed


(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Army Units are precisely destroying combat positions, long-term firing points, combat equipment, and military facilities of the Armenian armed forces formations in the direction of Khojaly district and Qirmizi Bazar, Azernews reports.

