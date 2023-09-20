Wednesday, 20 September 2023 02:20 GMT

Azerbaijani, Turkish Defense Ministers Hold Phone Talk


(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 19, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Yashar Güler, Azernews reports.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov informed his counterpart about the local anti-terrorist activities carried out in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan.

Turkish Minister Yashar Güler noted that Türkiye always stands by Azerbaijan.

