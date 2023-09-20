Azerbaijani, Turkish Defense Ministers Hold Phone Talk

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 19, a telephone conversation took place between the
Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General
Zakir Hasanov, and the Minister of National Defense of the Republic
of Türkiye, Yashar Güler, Azernews reports.
Colonel General Zakir Hasanov informed his counterpart about the
local anti-terrorist activities carried out in the Garabagh region
of Azerbaijan.
Turkish Minister Yashar Güler noted that Türkiye always stands
by Azerbaijan.
