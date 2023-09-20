Turkiye Role In Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Negotiations

"We have repeatedly negotiated with the Armenian side and taken steps to speed up the peace process," the Turkish leader noted.

“I went to Garabagh at the invitation of your brotherly country, Azerbaijan, and I was very impressed by what I saw in the region,” the journalist said, asking Erdogan about the steps Turkiye has taken to achieve peace between the two countries.

In response, the president said that Ankara very much hopes for the establishment of lasting peace in the region and welcomes Azerbaijan's efforts to resolve the problem.

“We, along with our Azerbaijani brothers, continue our efforts to establish peace in the region. Turkiye has mobilized all its capabilities to solve this problem and is in close contact with both sides. We hope that the restoration of peace between the two countries will contribute to the region,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized.

Turkiye has a unique role in the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The country has experience in mediating conflicts in the Middle East and the Caucaand is an acknowledged Black Sea power.

Turkey's role in the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia is an opportunity for the country to improve its relations with both Russia and the West. If Turkiye is successful in helping to resolve the crisis, it will secure its staas a first-level power in the region.