Turkiye Role In Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Negotiations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye is playing an active and productive role in the peace
negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, according to Turkish
leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan made this statement at a
meeting with representatives ofthink tanks in New York, in
response to a question from American journalist Paolo von Schirach.
Von Schirach is the founder and editor-in-chief of the Schirach
Report News Agency, and he visited Azerbaijan in June this year, Azernews reports.
"We have repeatedly negotiated with the Armenian side and taken
steps to speed up the peace process," the Turkish leader noted.
“I went to Garabagh at the invitation of your brotherly country,
Azerbaijan, and I was very impressed by what I saw in the region,”
the journalist said, asking Erdogan about the steps Turkiye has
taken to achieve peace between the two countries.
In response, the president said that Ankara very much hopes for
the establishment of lasting peace in the region and welcomes
Azerbaijan's efforts to resolve the problem.
“We, along with our Azerbaijani brothers, continue our efforts
to establish peace in the region. Turkiye has mobilized all its
capabilities to solve this problem and is in close contact with
both sides. We hope that the restoration of peace between the two
countries will contribute to the region,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan
emphasized.
Turkiye has been working to resolve the conflict between
Azerbaijan and Armenia and has been in close contact with both
sides. Erdogan has expressed hope that the restoration of peace
between the two countries will contribute to the region.
Turkiye has a unique role in the peace negotiations between
Azerbaijan and Armenia. The country has experience in mediating
conflicts in the Middle East and the Caucaand is an
acknowledged Black Sea power.
Turkey's role in the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and
Armenia is an opportunity for the country to improve its relations
with both Russia and the West. If Turkiye is successful in helping
to resolve the crisis, it will secure its staas a first-level
power in the region.
