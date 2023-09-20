Wednesday, 20 September 2023 02:20 GMT

Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijan Army Holds Phone Talk With His Turkishunterpart


9/20/2023 5:15:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 19, a telephone conversation took place between the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Gürak, Azernews reports.

Local anti-terrorist activities carried out in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan were discussed during the telephone conversation.
It was emphasized that the fraternal Türkiye, as always, stands by Azerbaijan.

