Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijan Army Holds Phone Talk With His Turkishunterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 19, a telephone conversation took place between the
First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of
the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev and the Chief of
the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye,
Army General Metin Gürak, Azernews reports.
Local anti-terrorist activities carried out in the Garabagh
region of Azerbaijan were discussed during the telephone
conversation.
It was emphasized that the fraternal Türkiye, as always, stands by
Azerbaijan.
MENAFN20092023000195011045ID1107105192
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.