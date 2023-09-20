Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijan Army Holds Phone Talk With His Turkishunterpart

Local anti-terrorist activities carried out in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan were discussed during the telephone conversation. It was emphasized that the fraternal Türkiye, as always, stands by Azerbaijan.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.