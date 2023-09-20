Defense Ministry Urges Armenian Residents To Refrain Supporting Illegal Armenian Armed Formations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Local anti-terrorist activities carried out by the Armed Forces
of Azerbaijan in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan are ongoing, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
As part of the activities, only legitimate military
installations and infrastructure are targeted and incapacitated
using high-precision weapons.
Considering the deployment of firepower by Armenia's armed
forces formations near residential areas, we urge the civilian
population to stay away from military facilities and not support
the formations of Armenia's armed forces. Related information was
sent to Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan via
mobile SMS service. At the same time, the population is warned
through loudspeakers, and information leaflets are distributed.
The protection and security of administrative, social,
educational, medical, religious, and other facilities will be
organized in line with the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
the norms of international humanitarian law.
Women, children, elderly people, as well as people with
disabilities and the sick will be rendered necessary medical aid
and other assistance. They will be provided with drinking water and
food.
Humanitarian corridors and reception stations have been created
on the Lachin road and in other directions to ensure the evacuation
of the population from the danger zone.
