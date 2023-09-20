Armenian Terrorism And So-Called Regime T Bendemned And Prevented

On the same day, four officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs traveling to the area where the aforementioned terrorist attack took place were killed by a landmine on the road to a newly constructed tunnel in the village of Tagaverd in the Khojavand district.

We express our deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased. Rest in peace!

Thus, the total number of mine victims of the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 reached 314 people, 61 of whom died.

The mine explosion in the territory of Khojavand district once again shows that the main goal of Armenia and the so-called regime created by it, which has not yet withdrawn Armenian armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, in flagrant violation of paragraph 4 of the Trilateral Declaration and the so-called regime created by it, is to increase military tension in the region through terrorism.

At the same time, the purpose of these provocations is to prevent large-scale post-conflict reconstruction works, the activities of the civilian population in these territories, as well as the return of internally displaced persons and their peaceful residence in their places.

In order to ensure peace and security in the region, military provocations and terrorist acts committed by Armenia and its so-called regime must be strongly condemned and prevented.