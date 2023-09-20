Armenian Terrorism And So-Called Regime T Bendemned And Prevented

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On 19 September 2023, 1 car hit an anti-tank mine laid in the
territory of the Khojavand district by a sabotage and subversion
group of the Armenian Armed Forces located in the territory of
Azerbaijan, where a Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily
stationed. As a result of this provocation, two civilians were
killed, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
On the same day, four officers of the Ministry of Internal
Affairs traveling to the area where the aforementioned terrorist
attack took place were killed by a landmine on the road to a newly
constructed tunnel in the village of Tagaverd in the Khojavand
district.
We express our deepest condolences to the families and relatives
of the deceased. Rest in peace!
Thus, the total number of mine victims of the 44-day Patriotic
War in 2020 reached 314 people, 61 of whom died.
The mine explosion in the territory of Khojavand district once
again shows that the main goal of Armenia and the so-called regime
created by it, which has not yet withdrawn Armenian armed forces
from the territory of Azerbaijan, in flagrant violation of
paragraph 4 of the Trilateral Declaration and the so-called regime
created by it, is to increase military tension in the region
through terrorism.
At the same time, the purpose of these provocations is to
prevent large-scale post-conflict reconstruction works, the
activities of the civilian population in these territories, as well
as the return of internally displaced persons and their peaceful
residence in their places.
In order to ensure peace and security in the region, military
provocations and terrorist acts committed by Armenia and its
so-called regime must be strongly condemned and prevented.

