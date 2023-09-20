Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijan Army Meets With Turkish Delegation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 19, the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the
Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the
Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with a
delegation of the Legal Service of the Ministry of National Defense
of the Republic of Turkiye that is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
The Chief of the General Staff expressed his satisfaction with
seeing the guests in Azerbaijan and emphasized the importance of
enlightenment activities held in the Azerbaijan Army regarding the
application of military legislation and international humanitarian
law.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the
organization of legal services, service activities of military
lawyers, and a number of other issues.
