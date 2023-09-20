Landmines Take 300 Lives Since Snd Garabagh War: Azerbaijan's MFA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The total number of mine victims has reached 314
people (61 of whom died) since the beginning of the second Garabagh
War, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, Azernews reports.
The ministry made the statement in connection with the
deaths of civilians and Interior Ministry employees as a result of
mine terrorism in Khojavend.
On September 19, 2023, at 04:30 (GMT+4), as a result of a
terrorist act, on a newly built tunnel road near the village of
Taghavard in Khojavand district, a KAMAZ truck carrying employees
of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan got blown up on a
mine, previously planted by illegal Armenian armed groups [which
haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed
by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020
second Garabagh War] on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian
peacekeepers are temporarily stationed [under the trilateral
statement].
The truck was on its way to the site of the terrorist attack
that took place on the same day at the 58th kilometer of the
Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavend
district, which killed employees of the State Road Agency of
Azerbaijan.
The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Asim
Jamalzade, Ramil Shirinov, Seymur Mahmudov, and Khazar Zamanov,
died on the spot.
