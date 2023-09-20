Azerbaijani Army Positions Are Under Intensive Fire

The Armenian armed forces in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is located, are intensively firing from different caliber weapons at the Azerbaijani Army position in the territory of Aghdam district.

