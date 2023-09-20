Wednesday, 20 September 2023 02:19 GMT

Azerbaijani Army Positions Are Under Intensive Fire


(MENAFN- AzerNews) The positions of the Azerbaijani Army are subjected to intense fire, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

The Armenian armed forces in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is located, are intensively firing from different caliber weapons at the Azerbaijani Army position in the territory of Aghdam district.

