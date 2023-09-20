Azerbaijani Army Positions Are Under Intensive Fire

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The positions of the Azerbaijani Army are subjected to intense
fire, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan
Defense Ministry.
The Armenian armed forces in the territory of Azerbaijan, where
the Russian peacekeeping contingent is located, are intensively
firing from different caliber weapons at the Azerbaijani Army
position in the territory of Aghdam district.
MENAFN20092023000195011045ID1107105176
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.