Opticalherence Tomography (OCT) For Ophthalmology Market Is Predicted To Reach$ 6.5 Billion By 2032 X Herald

Furthermore, this technique is utilized to analyse data from the field of ophthalmology and track the health of the retina. The two main advantages of optical coherence tomography during a biopsy are high-resolution imaging and great penetration depth. Real-time photographs of tissue can be produced using this technology. As a result, it can be applied to ocular biopsy and can lower biopsy-related simple mistakes.

The market is expected to grow as a result of continued innovation and the creation of newer technologies, as well as increasing demand from new biomedical application domains such as medicine administration, rising demand for early sickness diagnosis, and an increase in the prevalence of eye diseases.

However, during the next few years, the industry's growth may be hampered by the absence of favorable reimbursement standards and clinical evidence. The emerging field of optical coherence tomography enables high-resolution cross-sectional imaging.

Which Regions are Expected to Generate High Revenue for OCT Ophthalmology Equipment Manufacturers?

The dominance of the North American area in the worldwide optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market can be ascribed to the rise in diabetic retinopathy patients as well as the growing use of retinopathy for macular degeneration, retinal disorders, and glaucoma.

Vision impairment is a common issue in Europe. Due to the region's fast rising senior population, the prevalence of such problems could increase in the future. Visual abnormalities can range in severity from mild aberrations in vision to complete blindness.

Key Segments Covered in the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Industry Survey



By Product :



Conventional OCT Systems



Handheld OCT Systems

Integrated OCT Systems

By Application :



Clinical Industrial



By End User :



Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centres



Ophthalmic Clinics



Semiconductor Industries



Chemical & Polymer Industries Automotive Industry



By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Competitive Landscape

The biggest suppliers of OCT systems are battling to keep up with the high demand while also looking for fresh ways to increase their footprints, such as mergers & acquisitions and partnerships with like-minded market participants.



The next-generation EnFointraoperative OCT system from Leica Microsystems was launched in November 2020 to support surgical workflow and assist ophthalmic surgeons in achieving surgical perfection through anterior and posterior section surgeries.

Abbott unveiled its first virtual reality solution for optical coherence tomography in 2020. Cardiologists will use this for training purposes. The release of 3D Maestro2 was announced by TOPCON Canada Inc. in 2019. An optical coherence tomography system can also perform optical coherence tomography angiography in the spectrum domain.

Key players in the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market



Agfa Healthcare

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Imalux Corp.

Michelson Diagnostics Novacam Technologies, Inc.

Key Takeaways from Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market Study



Conventional OCT system sales are expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2026.

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) and 3D imaging are combined in handheld OCT equipment to aid in the early diagnosis of a variety of eye illnesses, such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma.

The incidence of choroidal and retinal illnesses is increasing rapidly, which will increase the number of products that ophthalmologists use for imaging and diagnosing. Since a majority of manufacturers are heavily concentrated in North America and Europe, revisions and the introduction of new technologies are anticipated to drive the growth of the optical coherence tomography market in these regions over the coming years.

