Opticalherence Tomography (OCT) For Ophthalmology Market Is Predicted To Reach$ 6.5 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The market for optical coherence tomography (OCT) in ophthalmology was valued at US$ 1.7 billion in FY 2022. Additionally, growth is anticipated to pick up during the assessment period of 2022-2032, increasing at a staggering 14.3% CAGR to reach US$ 6.5 billion. Using OCT, a non-invasive imaging technique, the retina can be seen in a high-resolution cross-section. Tabletop and portable OCT devices are two of the most popular varieties.
Furthermore, this technique is utilized to analyse data from the field of ophthalmology and track the health of the retina. The two main advantages of optical coherence tomography during a biopsy are high-resolution imaging and great penetration depth. Real-time photographs of tissue can be produced using this technology. As a result, it can be applied to ocular biopsy and can lower biopsy-related simple mistakes.
Download a Sample Copy of This Report:
The market is expected to grow as a result of continued innovation and the creation of newer technologies, as well as increasing demand from new biomedical application domains such as medicine administration, rising demand for early sickness diagnosis, and an increase in the prevalence of eye diseases.
However, during the next few years, the industry's growth may be hampered by the absence of favorable reimbursement standards and clinical evidence. The emerging field of optical coherence tomography enables high-resolution cross-sectional imaging.
Which Regions are Expected to Generate High Revenue for OCT Ophthalmology Equipment Manufacturers?
The dominance of the North American area in the worldwide optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market can be ascribed to the rise in diabetic retinopathy patients as well as the growing use of retinopathy for macular degeneration, retinal disorders, and glaucoma.
Vision impairment is a common issue in Europe. Due to the region's fast rising senior population, the prevalence of such problems could increase in the future. Visual abnormalities can range in severity from mild aberrations in vision to complete blindness.
Key Segments Covered in the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Industry Survey
By Product :
Conventional OCT Systems Handheld OCT Systems Integrated OCT Systems By Application :
By End User :
Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centres Ophthalmic Clinics Semiconductor Industries Chemical & Polymer Industries Automotive Industry
By Region :
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA
Competitive Landscape
The biggest suppliers of OCT systems are battling to keep up with the high demand while also looking for fresh ways to increase their footprints, such as mergers & acquisitions and partnerships with like-minded market participants.
The next-generation EnFointraoperative OCT system from Leica Microsystems was launched in November 2020 to support surgical workflow and assist ophthalmic surgeons in achieving surgical perfection through anterior and posterior section surgeries. Abbott unveiled its first virtual reality solution for optical coherence tomography in 2020. Cardiologists will use this for training purposes. The release of 3D Maestro2 was announced by TOPCON Canada Inc. in 2019. An optical coherence tomography system can also perform optical coherence tomography angiography in the spectrum domain.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
Key players in the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market
Agfa Healthcare Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Heidelberg Engineering GmbH Imalux Corp. Michelson Diagnostics Novacam Technologies, Inc.
Key Takeaways from Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market Study
Conventional OCT system sales are expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2026. Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) and 3D imaging are combined in handheld OCT equipment to aid in the early diagnosis of a variety of eye illnesses, such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma. The incidence of choroidal and retinal illnesses is increasing rapidly, which will increase the number of products that ophthalmologists use for imaging and diagnosing. Since a majority of manufacturers are heavily concentrated in North America and Europe, revisions and the introduction of new technologies are anticipated to drive the growth of the optical coherence tomography market in these regions over the coming years.
Contact:
Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail:
MENAFN20092023004660010643ID1107105179
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.