Nizami Cinema Pays Tribute To Acclaimed Actor

Nizami Cinema has commemorated the memory of the Honored Artist Elkhan Gasimov.

A feature film "Where is Ahmad?", in which the acclaimed film director and actor played one of the main roles, Azernews reports.

Filmed by Adil Isgandarov in 1963, the plot tells the story of two young people who, having opposed old traditions and customs, got the opportunity to live like they want.

For Elkhan Gasimov, Siyavush Shafiyev, Eldaniz Zeynalov, Novruz Akhundov, and Amalia Panakhova roles in the film became their acting debut.

President of the Public Union "Support to the Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis" Tofig Alizade informed the guests of the event about Elkhan Gasimov's life and filmography.

Elkhan Gasimov studied acting at the National Academy of Arts (1962-1966) and the Directing Faculty of the Leningrad National Academy of Arts (1973-1978). In 1969, he started working at AzerbaijanFilm studio.

Gasimov, who appeared in a large number of feature films, also stood behind the production of several feature films and documentaries.

People's Artists Abdul Mahmudov, Shamil Suleymanov, playwright Ali Amirli, Honored Journalist Matanat Aghamirova, editor-in-chief of the "Carçı" magazine Gulnara Amirguliyeva and others shared their memories of the late actor and film director.

In conclusion, Galib Gasimov, speaking on behalf of Elkhan Gasimov's family, expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the event.