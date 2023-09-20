Nizami Cinema Pays Tribute To Acclaimed Actor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Nizami Cinema has commemorated the memory of the Honored Artist
Elkhan Gasimov.
A feature film "Where is Ahmad?", in which the acclaimed film
director and actor played one of the main roles, Azernews reports.
Filmed by Adil Isgandarov in 1963, the plot tells the story of
two young people who, having opposed old traditions and customs,
got the opportunity to live like they want.
For Elkhan Gasimov, Siyavush Shafiyev, Eldaniz Zeynalov, Novruz
Akhundov, and Amalia Panakhova roles in the film became their
acting debut.
President of the Public Union "Support to the Solidarity of
World Azerbaijanis" Tofig Alizade informed the guests of the event
about Elkhan Gasimov's life and filmography.
Elkhan Gasimov studied acting at the National Academy of Arts
(1962-1966) and the Directing Faculty of the Leningrad National
Academy of Arts (1973-1978). In 1969, he started working at
AzerbaijanFilm studio.
Gasimov, who appeared in a large number of feature films, also
stood behind the production of several feature films and
documentaries.
People's Artists Abdul Mahmudov, Shamil Suleymanov, playwright
Ali Amirli, Honored Journalist Matanat Aghamirova, editor-in-chief
of the "Carçı" magazine Gulnara Amirguliyeva and others shared
their memories of the late actor and film director.
In conclusion, Galib Gasimov, speaking on behalf of Elkhan
Gasimov's family, expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the
event.
