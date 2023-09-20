II Forum Of International Foundation Of World Azerbaijanis Held In Germany

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Foundation of World Azerbaijanis (IFWA) held
its second forum in Munich, Germany, bringing together
representatives from 18 countries, including three new
participants, Azernews reports.
After the national anthem of Azerbaijan was played, Secretary
General of the Foundation Hikmet Javadov gave detailed information
on the work done and projects implemented to the participants of
the event. He noted that the Foundation, which was established in
Stockholm (Sweden) in May this year, was registered in August.
Speakers at the forum spoke about the structure of the Fund and
its objectives. It was noted that it is necessary to establish more
correct and effective coordination between Azerbaijani diaspora
organizations operating in foreign countries.
It was added that Azerbaijanis should strengthen relations with
parliaments, state institutions, media outlets, and institutions of
civil society in the countries they represent for the sake of
Azerbaijan's national interests.
It was noted that the Armenian state and its patrons in Europe,
who could not accept the results of the 44-day war, which ended
with the victory of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of
our homeland, openly or secretly supported the separatist regime in
Garabagh, confronting our region with new military threats.
At the forum, Diaspora activists were advised to be attentive
and provide the world community with objective information about
the events in the region through the media resources of the
countries of their residence.
After the speeches, 4 committees of the Fund were established on
the basis of discussions for more operative activity.
In the end, an appeal to the world of Azerbaijanis was adopted
on behalf of the Forum participants.
The forum provided an opportunity for the attendees to interact,
exchange, and forge friendships. It also provided a platform for
the attendees to discuss the importance of multistakeholder
cooperation in technology governance and the impact of emerging
technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and the Inteof
Things on the economy of Azerbaijan.
The forum was part of the World Economic Forum's Global Centre
for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network, which aims to
coordinate with public and private-sector partners and academia to
design and test policies, as well as regulatory frameworks. This
will contribute to creating more opportunities and providing
stakeholders varibenefits from the key technologies of the
Fourth Industrial Revolution and will also reduce related
risks.
MENAFN20092023000195011045ID1107105174
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.