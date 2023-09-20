Azerbaijan Army's Servicemen Wounded As Result Of Provocation By Armenian Armed Formations

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures.

To recall, On September 18, at about 23:50, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam district, and On September 19, around 04:00, a Howo truck belonging to AAYDA hit an anti-tank landmine on the 58th kilometer of the newly built Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway in the Khojavand district.

The ministry said that 2 employees of the agency, the driver and passenger of the Howo truck, died on the spot. The fallen employees are Samir Sadikhov, born on 21.11.1970, and Farhad Guliyev, born on 02.05.1965.