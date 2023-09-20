Azerbaijan Army's Servicemen Wounded As Result Of Provocation By Armenian Armed Formations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 19, at about 11:45, formations of the Armenian
armed forces in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian
peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, using mortars and
varicaliber weapons subjected to fire the positions of the
Azerbaijan Army stationed in the Aghdam region.
As a result, two servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army were wounded.
The wounded servicemen were immediately provided with first medical
aid, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures.
To recall, On September 18, at about 23:50, members of illegal
Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where
Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, using small
arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in
the direction of the Aghdam district, and On September 19, around
04:00, a Howo truck belonging to AAYDA hit an anti-tank landmine on
the 58th kilometer of the newly built Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha
highway in the Khojavand district.
The ministry said that 2 employees of the agency, the driver and
passenger of the Howo truck, died on the spot. The fallen employees
are Samir Sadikhov, born on 21.11.1970, and Farhad Guliyev, born on
02.05.1965.
