Landmine Kills Four Employees Of Azerbaijan's Internal Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Another truck blew up on a mine planted by Armenians in the
Khojavend district of Azerbaijan. Some 4 employees of the Ministry
of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan were killed, Azernews reports.
This is stated in a joint statement by the Prosecutor General's
Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the State Security
Service.
Recall that a criminal case has been opened on the fact of a
terrorist act committed against employees of the Azerbaijani
Ministry of Internal Affairs.
