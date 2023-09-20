Wednesday, 20 September 2023 02:19 GMT

Landmine Kills Four Employees Of Azerbaijan's Internal Ministry


9/20/2023 5:15:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Another truck blew up on a mine planted by Armenians in the Khojavend district of Azerbaijan. Some 4 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan were killed, Azernews reports.

This is stated in a joint statement by the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the State Security Service.

Recall that a criminal case has been opened on the fact of a terrorist act committed against employees of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs.

MENAFN20092023000195011045ID1107105171

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search