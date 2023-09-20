Armenianse Radio Interference Against Passenger Plane On Tbilisi - Baku Route

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent
is temporarily stationed, once again used radio-frequency
interference to GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger
aircraft of airlines flying through the airspace of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
On September 18, from 20:28 to 20:34, there were degrades in the
operation of the GPS satellite navigation system of the E-190
passenger aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, which was flying on the
Tbilisi-Baku route.
