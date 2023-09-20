Canadian Delegation Visits Guba Genocide Memorialplex

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 19th, 2023, a delegation consisting of Chandra
Arya, a Member of the Canadian House of Commons, Ron East, the
publishing director of the influential Canadian Jewish media
platform Thej.ca, and Nigar Aliyeva, co-founder of the Garabagh
Azerbaijan weekend school operating in Ottawa, visited the Guba
Genocide Memorial Complex, Azernews reports,
citing Diaspora.
According to a report from the State Committee for Work with
Diaspora, the guests wrote their heartfelt words in the memorial
book, calling the March genocide cruelly committed by Armenians
against Azerbaijanis as barbarism against humanity.
The Canadian delegation also visited the Red Village, where the
mountain Jews live compactly, and got acquainted with the
activities of the synagogues and the History and Ethnography Museum
of Mountain Jews. The visit was part of the project“Informing the
International Community about the Facts of Azerbaijan”, organized
by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.
The Parliament of Canada is the federal legislature of Canada,
seated at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, and is composed of three
parts: the Crown, the Senate, and the House of Commons. The House
of Commons is a democratically elected body whose members are known
as members of Parliament (MPs). Chandra Arya is one such Member of
Parliament, representing a riding in Canada.
