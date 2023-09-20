Quadrpter Belonging To Units Of Armenian Armed Forces Has Been Seized

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 20, at about 10:00, a quadcopter belonging to the
Armenian armed forces' formations attempted to conduct flights over
the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Shusha
district, Azernews reports, citing the
Ministry.
As a result of the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units, the
quadcopter was detected and landed by special technical means.
MENAFN20092023000195011045ID1107105161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.