Quadrpter Belonging To Units Of Armenian Armed Forces Has Been Seized


(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 20, at about 10:00, a quadcopter belonging to the Armenian armed forces' formations attempted to conduct flights over the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Shusha district, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

As a result of the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units, the quadcopter was detected and landed by special technical means.

