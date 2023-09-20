Wednesday, 20 September 2023 02:18 GMT

Separatists' Military Facilities And Weaponry Destroyed By Precise Fire Strikes


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan destroyed the military facilities and combat equipment of the Armenian armed forces' formations located at the strategically important high grounds by precise fire strikes, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azernews presents the footage:

