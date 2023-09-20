Separatists' Military Facilities And Weaponry Destroyed By Precise Fire Strikes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan destroyed the military facilities and combat
equipment of the Armenian armed forces' formations located at the
strategically important high grounds by precise fire strikes, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry.
Azernews presents the footage:
