President Ilham Aliyev, State Secretary Hold Phone Talk

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 19, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a
phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev.
During the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged views on
the current situation in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.
The head of state pointed out that the intelligence-sabotage
groups of the Armenian armed forces in the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan had planted mines for the purpose of terrorism, as a
result of which civilians and police officers were killed, and the
units of the Azerbaijan army were subjected to fire from mortars
and small arms of varicalibers.
President Ilham Aliyev stressed that these actions, including
the so-called "presidential elections" in the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan on September 9, were a continuation of deliberate
provocations against the sovereignty of Azerbaijan by Armenia and
the so-called separatist institution established and supported by
it.
The President of Azerbaijan said that in order to prevent such
provocative and inciting actions, Azerbaijan had to launch local
anti-terror measures in the region.
The head of state emphasized that during the anti-terror
measures, civilian population and infrastructure facilities are not
being targeted, only legitimate military targets are
incapacitated.
The head of state mentioned that representatives of the Armenian
residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan had been
invited to a dialogue several times by the Presidential
Administration of Azerbaijan to discuss reintegration issues, but
they refused, however, they were invited to a dialogue again when
the local anti-terror measures continued. The head of state said
that anti-terror measures will be stopped if the weapon is laid
down and disarmed.
