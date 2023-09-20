Handmade Works By Gian Inmates Showcased At Milan Trade Show

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Handmade craft items made by inmates, probationers and former
prisoners in Georgia are being presented at the Micam & Mipel
Milano exhibition for the first time between Sunday and Wednesday
with the support of Georgia's export promotion agency Enterprise
Georgia, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Mikheil Khidureli, the Director of the agency, called the
highlight an“unprecedented case” of“thousands of visitors” of the
large international exhibition discovering handmade items of
Georgian inmates.
About 1,500 companies from 130 countries are featured in the
exhibition attended by 45,000 buyers, the state body said.
Items made in Georgia and showcased at the event include leather
wallets, belts, bags and accessories, with their showcase made
possible after the Professional Training and Retraining Centre for
Convicts and the agency signed a memorandum.
The items are produced through Re-Market, a resocialisation
market of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia, which enables inmates
to have a source of income.
Made at production facilities at penitentiary venues using
three-dimensional printers and gravure hardware, the accessories
are then sold at a Re-Market store in Tbilisi.
MENAFN20092023000195011045ID1107105153
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.