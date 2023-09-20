Thai V Application Centre Launched In Chattogram

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
Dhaka: Following the initiative of Best Bangla Travels and Tours, a Thai VApplication Centre was inaugurated in Chattogram on September 2.
Chattogram BNP Convener Dr Shahadat Hossain cut a ribbon to inaugurate the centre located at K Plaza of Muradpur, Chattogram.
Best Bangla Travel and Tours Chairman Arshad Hossain Selim spoke on the occasion.
Among others, Best Bangla Travel and Tours Proprietor SM Moinul Huda, Silkways General Manager Md Tarikul Islam, Deputy Manager Umme Saida Jumi, Asistant Manager Khaza Ali Abed, and VCoordinator Md Moinul Islam were also present at the inauguration ceremony.
