Indulge In Sumptu Dhakaiya Flavours At Holiday Inn Dhaka

Dhaka: The newest hotel entrant of the capital Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is holding a scrumptiDhakaiya food festival at its premise from September 28-30.



Join them for a delightful journey through the flavours of Old Dhaka, where every dish offers a narrative of history and authenticity.

From the deliciold town Chaa to its famBiryani, each dish is a tribute to classic recipes.

The buffet dinner will cost BDT BDT 6,000per person.

Besides a special array of Dhakaiya delicacies, guests will also be able to enjoy live music throughout the evening and free swimming pool access.

There will be a live paan station too where guests can try out the exotic paans old town is famfor.



Buy One Get One offer is available on selected bank cards and Brac Bank cardholders can avail Buy One Get Two offer while kids under 12 can eat free.

Furthermore, there will be a raffle draw at the end of the festival where lucky winners can win round-trip air tickets, courtesy of the airline NOVOAIR.



