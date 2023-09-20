Biden gathers with presidents of Central Asian nations at UN headquarters

(MENAFN) US Leader Joe Biden gathered on Tuesday with the presidents of the Central Asian nations in the C5+1 discussion layout at United Nations HQ in New York.



The presidents joined involved Kyrgyzstan’s Leader Sadyr Japarov, Turkmenistan's Leader Serdar Berdimuhamedow, Tajikistan’s Leader Emomali Rahmon, Uzbekistan’s Leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev as well as Kazakhstan’s Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



The conference indicated the first-ever C5+1 high-level meeting and happened on the offshoots of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.



"I think this is a historic moment. We’re building on years of close cooperation between Central Asia and the United States, a cooperation that is grounded in our shared commitment to sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity," Biden declared in the conference.



Underlining that the United States has moved collaboration to new levels, Biden stated that they intend to boost their collaboration in many spheres including United States security funding for the area, the combat with terrorism, economy, energy security, firming supply chains as well as disability rights.

