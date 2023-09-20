Pure Harvest Smart Farms Thrive With ABB Ability Energy Manager

Pure Harvest partners with Saudi Arabia's National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC) to build and operate farms that enable sustainable, resilient food production in the Arabian Gulf. Pure Harvest constructs the hosting infrastructure for smart farms that provide crops with optimal, pesticide-free growing conditions: the right levels of light, water, ventilation, CO2, temperature and nutrients. The business model for the sustainable operation of these controlled environments requires 24-7 operation with full remote visibility of energy resources, assets and electrical system behavior.

Pure Harvest Vice President for Growth, Majed Halawi, said:“We strive to use the most efficient technologies in our smart farms, using natural lighting and IoT-enabled climate control to manage our energy. As the leaders in digitalization and energy efficiency and with expert local support, ABB was the natural choice for this project. ABB Ability Energy Manager provides real-time understanding of our energy consumption and identifies optimization opportunities.”

Energy efficiency is essential for smart farm sustainability. Pure Harvest uses the ABB AbilityTM Energy Manager to help optimize its IoT-enabled climate and ensure the greenhouses operate continuously and cost-efficiently. Energy Manager monitors the complete spectrum of energy consumption and electrical distribution assets on the farm, including HVAC and pumps, to maintain efficiency and availability for a healthy harvest.



