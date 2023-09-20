Zelenskyy blames Russia of militarizing food, energy, children

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russia of militarizing food, energy as well as children in his speech on Tuesday at the UN General Assembly in New York City.



Zelenskyy stated that nuclear weapons are not “the scariest now" and emphasized that whereas they stay in position, “mass destruction is gaining its momentum.”



"The aggressor is weaponizing many other things, and those things are used not only against our country but against all of yours as well," he noted.



He declared that since the beginning of the conflict, the Ukrainian ports in the Black as well as Azov Seas have been obstructed by Russia and the ports on the Danube River are still objects for missiles and drones.



"And it is a clear Russian attempt to weaponize the food shortage on the global market in exchange for recognition for some, if not all, of the captured territories," noted Zelenskyy.



The Ukrainian president quoted energy as an additional sector being militarized, blaming the Kremlin of employing oil as well as gas as arms to destabilize presidents in other nations.

