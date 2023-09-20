Presentation Material IDEX Biometrics Capital Markets Day 20 Sep 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSLO, Norway, 20 September 2023 - IDEX Biometrics today hosted a capital markets day event in Oslo.
CEO Vince Graziani, Catharina Eklof, and CTO Anthony Eaton presented a business update. There were also live demonstrations of IDEX Biometric payment cards, and global industry experts from the company's ecosystem participated in a panel discussion.
The presentation file is enclosed with this notice (link below).
The presentation file is also available in the Investors section on the company's web site,
