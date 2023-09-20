Anti-Agingsmetics Market Projected To Attaind 60.26 Billion By 2026 | Extensive 125-Page Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-aging cosmetics market size was USD 38.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 60.26 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
The increasing thoughtfulness towards skin care and hair care will spur demand for anti-aging cosmetic products filled with vitamin C and vitamin E agents, which, in turn, will promote the healthy growth of the market. Moreover, the rising incidence of skin-related problems coupled with technological advancement in cosmetic products will boost the global market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled“ Anti-aging Cosmetics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2023-2026 ” the market size stood at USD 38.62 billion in 2018.
List of Key Players Profiled in the Anti-aging Cosmetics Market :
L'Oréal Professional Unilever Procter & Gamble Estée Lauder Inc. Beiersdorf AG Shiseido Co., Ltd. Coty Inc. Natura & Co. Kao Corporation Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
Report Scope & Segmentation:
| Attributes
| Details
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2030
| Forecast CAGR
| 5.8%
| 2026 Value Projection
| USD 60.26 Billion
| Market Size in 2018
| USD 38.62 Billion
| Historical Data
| 2015-2017
| No. of Pages
| 125
| Report Coverage
| Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends
| Segments Covered
|
By Product Type By Product Form By End - User By Distribution Channel By Region
| Regions Covered
|
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
| Anti-aging Cosmetics Market Growth Drivers
| Rising Geriatric Population with the Increasing Awareness of the Beauty Cosmetics Products to Propel the Market Growth
| Technology Innovations in the Anti-aging Cosmetic Products Foster the Growth of the Market
Market Driver :
Rising Technological Advancement in Anti-Aging Products to Create New Sales Opportunities
The increasing R&D investments by key players for the development of effective beauty and anti-aging products have positively impacted the cosmetics industry. Technological advancements have contributed significantly to the improvement of anti-aging products, which in turn, has resulted in better business outcomes. For instance, the novel technology, such as the transdermal absorption system helps to increase the soluble and dispersion efficiency and ultimately the effectiveness of the cosmetic product. Companies are focused on launching innovative products to cater to the needs of the consumers, this vigor, will, in turn, promote the market. For instance, Real Barrier, a leading beauty skincare company announced the launch of an intensive clinical-level anti-aging collagen mask that uses special ingredients such as oligopeptides, folic acid, and hexapeptide, toffering basic building blocks of the youthful skin.
Market Restraint :
Occurrence of Counterfeit Products to Confine Growth
The existence of counterfeit anti-aging cosmetic products has subsequently restricted the growth of the market. For instance, counterfeited anti-aging cosmetic products are cheap and made up of toxic substances, which can cause adverse skin problems, such as skin wrinkles, rashes, and swelling and eventually decrease the eagerness of consumers to buy more cosmetic products in the future. Moreover, the high cost of original and luxurianti-aging products in the emerging nation will consequently dampen the anti-aging cosmetics market growth in the foreseeable future.
Regional Analysis :
Presence of Geriatric Population to Enable Growth in Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the presence of the geriatric population in the region. The growing use of beauty products by younger and middle-aged generations to prevent early signs of aging in countries such as South Korea, Japan, and China will influence the positive growth of the market. The increasing consumer awareness regarding cosmetic products coupled with the accessibility of high-end branded products will boost healthy growth in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.
Future Outlook:
The global anti-aging cosmetics market is poised for continued growth as consumer demand for effective and innovative skincare solutions remains high. Companies are expected to invest in research and development, sustainability initiatives, and digital marketing to maintain their competitive edge. Moreover, the market is likely to witness further consolidation through mergers and acquisitions, leading to a more concentrated industry landscape.
Detailed Table of Contents:
Introduction
Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics
Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends Key Insights
Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Global Anti-aging Cosmetics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast
By Product Type (Value)
Hair Care Skin Care Makeup Eye Care Others By Product Form (Value)
Creams Lotions Serums Others By End-user (Value) By Distribution Channel (Value)
Cosmetic Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Online Stores Others By Region (Value)
North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa
TOC Continued...!
Key Industry Developments:
January 2019 : Gryphon Investors acquired RoC Skincare a leading anti-aging skincare brand that provides new opportunities for the ROC's skincare brand for expansion by using a large distribution channel of Gryphon such as pharmacies, specialty stores, e-commerce, etc. August 2019: Walmart launched a beauty line including all sorts of anti-aging products to provide solutions to the complete skin concerns by providing anti-bacterial and moisture intensive products.
