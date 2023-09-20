Anti-Agingsmetics Market Projected To Attaind 60.26 Billion By 2026 | Extensive 125-Page Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-aging cosmetics market size was USD 38.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 60.26 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The increasing thoughtfulness towards skin care and hair care will spur demand for anti-aging cosmetic products filled with vitamin C and vitamin E agents, which, in turn, will promote the healthy growth of the market. Moreover, the rising incidence of skin-related problems coupled with technological advancement in cosmetic products will boost the global market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled“ Anti-aging Cosmetics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2023-2026 ” the market size stood at USD 38.62 billion in 2018. Get a Sample Research PDF:

List of Key Players Profiled in the Anti-aging Cosmetics Market :

L'Oréal Professional

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Estée Lauder Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Coty Inc.

Natura & Co.

Kao Corporation Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.8% 2026 Value Projection USD 60.26 Billion Market Size in 2018 USD 38.62 Billion Historical Data 2015-2017 No. of Pages 125 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Product Type

By Product Form

By End - User

By Distribution Channel By Region Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Anti-aging Cosmetics Market Growth Drivers Rising Geriatric Population with the Increasing Awareness of the Beauty Cosmetics Products to Propel the Market Growth Technology Innovations in the Anti-aging Cosmetic Products Foster the Growth of the Market

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

Market Driver :

Rising Technological Advancement in Anti-Aging Products to Create New Sales Opportunities

The increasing R&D investments by key players for the development of effective beauty and anti-aging products have positively impacted the cosmetics industry. Technological advancements have contributed significantly to the improvement of anti-aging products, which in turn, has resulted in better business outcomes. For instance, the novel technology, such as the transdermal absorption system helps to increase the soluble and dispersion efficiency and ultimately the effectiveness of the cosmetic product. Companies are focused on launching innovative products to cater to the needs of the consumers, this vigor, will, in turn, promote the market. For instance, Real Barrier, a leading beauty skincare company announced the launch of an intensive clinical-level anti-aging collagen mask that uses special ingredients such as oligopeptides, folic acid, and hexapeptide, toffering basic building blocks of the youthful skin.

Market Restraint :

Occurrence of Counterfeit Products to Confine Growth

The existence of counterfeit anti-aging cosmetic products has subsequently restricted the growth of the market. For instance, counterfeited anti-aging cosmetic products are cheap and made up of toxic substances, which can cause adverse skin problems, such as skin wrinkles, rashes, and swelling and eventually decrease the eagerness of consumers to buy more cosmetic products in the future. Moreover, the high cost of original and luxurianti-aging products in the emerging nation will consequently dampen the anti-aging cosmetics market growth in the foreseeable future.

Get a Quote Now:

Regional Analysis :

Presence of Geriatric Population to Enable Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the presence of the geriatric population in the region. The growing use of beauty products by younger and middle-aged generations to prevent early signs of aging in countries such as South Korea, Japan, and China will influence the positive growth of the market. The increasing consumer awareness regarding cosmetic products coupled with the accessibility of high-end branded products will boost healthy growth in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Future Outlook:

The global anti-aging cosmetics market is poised for continued growth as consumer demand for effective and innovative skincare solutions remains high. Companies are expected to invest in research and development, sustainability initiatives, and digital marketing to maintain their competitive edge. Moreover, the market is likely to witness further consolidation through mergers and acquisitions, leading to a more concentrated industry landscape.

Ask for Customization:

Detailed Table of Contents:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Emerging Trends

Key Insights



Overview of the Parent/Related Markets



Industry SWOT Analysis



Regulatory Analysis

Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Anti-aging Cosmetics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026



Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecast





By Product Type (Value)







Hair Care







Skin Care







Makeup







Eye Care





Others





By Product Form (Value)







Creams







Lotions







Serums





Others





By End-user (Value)







Men





Women





By Distribution Channel (Value)







Cosmetic Stores







Supermarkets/Hypermarkets







Online Stores





Others





By Region (Value)







North America







Europe







Asia Pacific







South America Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Developments:



January 2019 : Gryphon Investors acquired RoC Skincare a leading anti-aging skincare brand that provides new opportunities for the ROC's skincare brand for expansion by using a large distribution channel of Gryphon such as pharmacies, specialty stores, e-commerce, etc. August 2019: Walmart launched a beauty line including all sorts of anti-aging products to provide solutions to the complete skin concerns by providing anti-bacterial and moisture intensive products.

Read Related Insights:

Makeup Market to Hit USD 58.15 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR 4.9%

Moisturizer Market to Hit USD 14.40 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR 4.48%

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address varichallenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

: +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email :

Attachment

Anti-aging Cosmetics Market

Cosmetics Market

Hair Wig Market

Bar Soap Market

Makeup Market

Nail Care Market

Shampoo Market

Skin Care Market

Salon Service Market

Costume Jewellery Market

Hair Oil Market

Facial Tissues Market

Skin Whitening Products Market

Body Mist Market

Facial Cleanser Market

Chalcedony Earring Market

Makeup Remover Market

Makeup Removal Products Market

Hair Brush Market

Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market

Razor Market





Anti-aging Cosmetics Market Anti-aging Cosmetics Market Tags Anti-aging Cosmetics Market Anti-aging Cosmetics Industry Related Linksid="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />