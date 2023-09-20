Curcumin Market Expected To Achieved 165.10 Million By 2030 |Prehensive 158-Page Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global curcumin market size was valued at USD 79.12 million in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 85.77 million in 2023 to USD 165.10 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.81% during the forecast period.

Turmeric, derived from Curcuma longa rhizomes and containing the active polyphenolic compound curcumin, has a history of medicinal use. The growing preference for turmeric products and sustainability is anticipated to drive continugrowth in the market by attracting more consumers toward natural ingredients. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled " Curcumin Market Share, Size, and Forecast 2023–2030." Get a Sample Research PDF: Leading Players Featured in the Curcumin Market Research Report:

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Biomax Life Sciences Limited (India)

Synthite Industries Ltd. (India)

Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd (India)

Kothari Phytochemicals & Industries Ltd. (India)

Sydler Group of Companies (India)

Vidya Herbs Private Limited (India)

Konark Herbals and Health Care Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Plant Lipids Private Limited (India) Sami-SabiGroup (India) Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 9.81% 2030 Value Projection USD 165.10 Million Curcumin Market Size in 2023 USD 85.77 Million Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 158 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Nature By Application Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Curcumin Market Drivers Increased Awareness of Health and Well-being among Consumers to Promote Market Growth Changing Dietary Preferences of Consumers to Boost Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

Segments:

Easy Availability and Lower Costs Drive Conventional Segment's Prevailing Market Share

By nature, the market is split into organic and conventional. Easy availability and lower cost make conventional farming prevalent in South East Asian countries. Thus, the conventional segment is expected to maintain a major market share and dominance over the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Segment to Lead due to High Demand from the Pharmaceutical and Natural Medicines Industry

By application, the market is classified into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others.

The pharmaceutical segment holds the highest market share. Curcumin has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer properties, making it a sought-after item in Ayurvedic medicine, cosmetic, functional food, and natural additive industries. With the expansion of the cosmetic industry and consumers' inclination toward traditional medicines, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to boost during the forecast period.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The research report presents a comprehensive market examination, emphasizing crucial elements, including the competitive environment, distribution channels, and prominent product categories. Furthermore, the report provides valuable observations on market trends and significant industry advancements. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses numervariables that have bolstered market expansion in recent times.

Get a Quote Now:

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Demand for Plant-Based Ingredients Drives Market Growth

Increasing global awareness of the environmental impact of animal-based foods is leading to a shift toward vegetarian diets and plant-based ingredients such as turmeric in food products. This trend and significant investments in research for new curcumin-based formulations, including beverages are anticipated to contribute strongly to the global curcumin market growth.

However, the presence of low-cost substitutes and adulteration by some manufacturers to meet increasing demand may hinder market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

Rising Demand for Curcumin-Strained Production and Supply Chains Amid Pandemic Disruptions

The curcumin industry felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, with manufacturers of turmeric and its derivatives needing to increase production and adapt operations to meet rising demand driven by its perceived immunity-boosting properties. This strain was particularly felt in herb and spice-producing developing nations, such as India, due to labor shortages stemming from pandemic-related lockdowns and workforce migration.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Leads with Strong Demand from Food & Beverage and Traditional Medicine Sectors

Asia Pacific holds the largest curcumin market share, valued at 24.85 million in 2022. The region dominates due to robust demand, especially from the food & beverage industry in India, China, and Bangladesh as well as traditional medicine industries.

North America's position is reinforced by its growing pharmaceutical and food & beverages sectors.

Competitive Landscape



Innovation Drives Competition in the Market as Start-Ups Challenge Established Players

The market is witnessing innovation and substantial demand from the food, beverages, and cosmetics sectors. Consequently, industry participants employ varistrategies to capture regional markets and enhance their foothold in emerging markets. Multitudes of new start-ups are entering, vying with established global players regarding innovative offerings. The rise of these new start-ups is leading established companies to intensify their efforts to secure market share.

Ask for Customization:

Detailed Table of Contents:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Key Insights



Overview of the Parent/Related Market



Regulatory Framework



Supply Chain Analysis



Recent Industry Developments - Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions



Qualitative Analysis (In relation to COVID-19)





Impact of COVID-19





Supply Chain Challenges

Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Curcumin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecast





By Nature (Value)







Organic





Conventional





By Application (Value)







Food & Beverages







Pharmaceutical







Cosmetics





Others





By Region (Value)







North America







Europe







Asia Pacific







South America

Middle East & Africa

North America Curcumin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecast





By Nature (Value)







Organic





Conventional





By Application (Value)







Food & Beverages







Pharmaceutical







Cosmetics





Others





By Country (Value)







U.S.







Canada

Mex

Europe Curcumin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecast





By Nature, (Value)







Organic





Conventional





By Application (Value)







Food & Beverages







Pharmaceutical







Cosmetics





Others





By Country (Value)







France







Germany







Italy







Spain







U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Curcumin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecast





By Nature, (Value)







Organic





Conventional





By Application (Value)







Food & Beverages







Pharmaceutical







Cosmetics





Others





By Country (Value)







China







India







Japan







Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

Key Industry Development

July 2021: Vieroots Wellness Solutions introduced a curcumin latte enriched with curcumin and MCT oil to combat chronic inflammatory conditions such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

Read Related Insights:

$347.50 Billion, Herbal Medicine Market to Reach by 2029 | With a 11.16% CAGR

Spices & Seasonings Market to Hit $25.42 Billion by 2029 | At a CAGR of 4.67%

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address varichallenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

: +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email :

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment

Curcumin Market

Food Colors Market Size

Soup Market Size

Antioxidants Market Size

Soybean Oil Market Size

Beer Market Size

Pea Protein Market Size

Meat Substitutes Market Size

Honey Market Size

Seafood Market Size

Tuna Fish Market Size

Whey Protein Market Size

Ice cream Market Size

Gelatin Market Size

Organic Foods Market Size

U.S. Protein Supplements Market Size

Alcoholic Beverages Market Size

Beef Market Size

Vegan Food Market Size

Spices and Seasonings Market Size

Infant Food Ingredients Market Size





Curcumin Market Curcumin Market Share Tags Curcumin Market Curcumin Market Size Curcumin Industry Curcumin Industry Share Related Linksid="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />