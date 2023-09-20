Scholz requests Putin to halt conflict in Ukraine, withdraw units

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has requested Russian Leader Vladimir Putin to halt the conflict in Ukraine and pull out its units from the nation.



“Let us not forget that Russia is responsible for this war. And it is Russia's president who can end it at any time with one single order,” Scholz stated on Tuesday in his address to the UN General Assembly in New York City.



The German president emphasized the necessity for an actual peace agreement which can assure Ukraine's security as well as liberty.



“We should be aware of sham solutions which represent peace in name only. Peace without freedom is called oppression. Peace without justice is called diktat. This must now finally be understood in Moscow as well,” he underlined.



Social Democrat Scholz declared that the UN values of sanctity of boundaries and the supreme fairness of all countries must be appreciated by all to guarantee peace as well as steadiness.

