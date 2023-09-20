Egyptian Actress Huda El-Mufti Bes The Brand Ambador For Italian Luxury Brand Bulgari

Huda El-Mufti, the Egyptian actress, has been chosen as a brand ambassador for the prestigiItalian luxury brand Bulgari. As the newest Middle Eastern ambassador for the brand, known for her role in Mystery Box, she announced the news on her social media this week, accompanied by a video.

“I am very ecstatic to announce that I joined the Bulgari family as their latest brand ambassador for the Middle East,” she posted on Instagram.

Notably, Bulgari recently named Syrian actor Bassel Khaiat as their first male brand ambassador in the Middle East.

ALSO READ:

It is amazing: Indian actor Ranveer Singh calls Abu Dhabi a 'perfect place' to be this summer

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan called 'biggest brand ambassador for India' bycongressman