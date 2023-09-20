New Zealand Hit By Magnitude 6.0 Quake, No Seri Damage Reported

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
WELLINGTON, 20th September, 2023 (WAM) -- A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near Geraldine in the centre of New Zealand's South Island on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing the government seismic monitor Geon Wednesday. Initial reports indicate no injuries or significant damage.
The earthquake, the largest in the country this year, hit at 9.14 am (2114 GMT) Wednesday at a focal depth of 11 km (7 miles). Gesaid more than 14,000 people had reported feeling the shake, some as far north as Auckland in the North Island.
The quake struck not far from where a 6.3 magnitude quake hit in 2011, killing 185 people and causing major damage in the South Island city of Christchurch.
