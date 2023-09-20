Ajman Chamber, Ajman Bank To Foster Nomic Growth

AJMAN, 20th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), has praised the efforts of the banking sector in supporting the growth of the economic industry and achieving the goals in the variindustrial, commercial, service, tourism, real estate, and infrastructure sectors.

This came during his meeting at the Ajman Chamber's headquarters with Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, in the presence of senior officials.

Al Muwaiji emphasised Ajman Chamber's keenness to strengthen partnerships with Ajman Bank and open sustainable communication channels to increase opportunities for cooperation between Ajman Bank and private sector establishments that are members of the Ajman Chamber.

He highlighted the need to provide innovative financing packages that keep pace with the aspirations of business owners, especially since Ajman Chamber is the main gateway to the private sector.

Al Muwaiji highlighted the need to establish direct communication between Ajman Bank and business owners, with the Chamber actively facilitating these efforts through planned visits to its member companies and factories. This initiative aims to provide Ajman Bank representatives with a platform to showcase their services while collecting valuable insights and proposals from business owners regarding services and financing packages.