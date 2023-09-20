Grace Preservation First Globalnference Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 20th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Grace Preservation First Global Conference began today in Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

The two-day conference, organised by the ERC, will welcome a number of experts in the fields of sustainability, agriculture, water, food security and environment to promote global cooperation towards adopting a sustainable approach to preserve grace and prevent waste.

The conference coincides with the Year of Sustainability launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE's preparations to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28).

The event aims to enhance global cooperation in promoting a sustainable approach in grace preservation .

