Kuwait Oil Price Drop By 6 Cents

KUWAIT, 20th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil inched down by six cents settling at US$98 per barrel on Tuesday against US$98.06 pb on Monday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), in international markets, futures of the Brent crude edged down by nine cents to reach $94.34 pb while those of the West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 28 cents to settle at $91.20 pb.