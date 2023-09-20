Ceramic Tiles Market Expected To Reachd 77.82 Billion By 2028 |Prehensive 330-Page Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ceramic tiles market growth was USD 50.84 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 54.41 billion in 2021 to USD 77.82 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2% during the 2021-2028 period.
The ceramic tiles market is a significant segment within the global construction and building materials industry. Ceramic tiles are versatile and commonly used for variapplications in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. They are made from natural clay and other materials, shaped into tiles, and then fired at high temperatures to create durable and aesthetically pleasing products. Features such as high robustness, water resilient, cracking resistance, as well as aesthetically enticing, are surging the product demand
Some Prominent Players in the Global Ceramic Tiles Market Include:
Kale Group (India) LASSELSBERGER Group (Austria) Elizabeth Group (U.S.) Grupo Celima Trebol (Peru) White Horse Ceramic (Malaysia) Ceramic Industries Group (South Africa) MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC. (U.S.) SCG CERAMICS (Thailand) Grupo Lam(Mexico) Grupo Ced(Brazil) RAK CERAMICS (UAE) Cerâmica Carmelo Fior (Brazil) PAMCERÁMICA SL (Spain) Kajaria Ceramics Limited (India)
Report Scope & Segmentation:
| Report Attributes
| Details
| Forecast Period
| 2021-2028
| Forecast CAGR
| 5.2%
| 2028 Value Projection
| USD 77.82 Billion
| Market Size in 2021
| USD 54.41 Billion
| Historical Data
| 2017-2019
| No. of Pages
| 330
| Report Coverage
| Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends
| Segments Covered
|
By End-Use By Application
| Regions Covered
|
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
| Ceramic Tiles Market Growth Drivers
| ceramic tiles market is expected to continue growing as construction activities
| An increasing foon eco-friendly and recyclable materials is driving the use of ceramic tiles
Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends. For the purpose of this study, segmented the global ceramic tiles market report based on product, application, end-user, and region:
In terms of region, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Drivers and Restraints
Drivers :
Rapid Urbanization : Increasing urbanization and population growth drive demand for housing and infrastructure, leading to higher demand for ceramic tiles in construction projects.
Aesthetics and Customization : Consumer preferences for aesthetically pleasing and customizable tiles with a wide range of designs, colors, and patterns boost demand in the residential and commercial sectors.
Technological Advancements : Innovations in digital printing technology enable manufacturers to create intricate and realistic tile designs, enhancing their appeal.
Global Construction Boom : Expanding construction activities, particularly in emerging markets, create significant opportunities for ceramic tile manufacturers.
Restraints :
Raw Material Price Volatility : Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, such as clay and energy, can impact production costs and pricing.
Competition : Intense competition among manufacturers can lead to pricing pressures, affecting profit margins.
Transportation Costs : High transportation costs, especially for international shipments, can affect the final price of ceramic tiles.
Substitute Materials : Alternative flooring and wall covering materials, such as vinyl, laminate, and engineered wood, can compete with ceramic tiles in some applications.
Regional Insights
The ceramic tiles exhibit diverse regional dynamics, reflecting a tapestry of economic, cultural, and architectural influences. From Asia-Pacific's bustling production hubs to Europe's tradition of craftsmanship and design innovation, North America's construction-centric market to the Middle East's penchant for luxury, each region contributes distinct characteristics to the global ceramic tiles landscape.
Research Coverage:
Ceramic Tiles Market is categorized by type, distribution channel, form, target consumer, and geography. In terms of insights, this report has focused on several levels of analysis, including the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the global starter cultures' emerging & high-growth segments, high-growth regions, countries, drivers, restraints and opportunities
Competitive Landscape
The leading players in the market continuously opt for efficient strategies to improve their brand value and promote the global market growth of the product while encountering least possible obstacles. One such effective strategy is procuring competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for both companies.
Short Description About Ceramic Tiles Market:
Ceramic tiles are a mixture of clays and other natural materials, such as sand, quartz, and water. They are easy to fit, easy to clean, easy to maintain, and are available at reasonable prices.
For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation.
Detailed Table of Contents:
Introduction
Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics
Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Key Insights
Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Ceramic Tiles Market
Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak Global Ceramic Tiles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
Key Findings / Summary By Application Areas (Value/Volume) By End-Use (Value/Volume) North America Ceramic Tiles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
Residential Non-Residential By Region (Value/Volume)
North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa
Key Findings / Summary By Application Areas (Value/Volume) By End-Use (Value/Volume)
Residential Non-Residential By Country (Value/Volume)
U.S.
By Application Areas (Value/Volume) Mex
By Application Areas (Value/Volume)
TOC Continued...!
