Pasta Market Expected To Reach A Value Ofd 68.97 Billion By 2030 |Prehensive 150-Page Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pasta market size was USD 45.92 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 48.17 billion in 2023 to USD 68.97 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period 2023-2030.
Pasta is a largely consumed, easy-to-make, and affordable food product. The increasing and regular evolution of pasta propels the pasta market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for instant food products, such as pasta and Western food culture adoption, is driving the market growth during the forecast period.
Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:
Companies leading the Pasta Market are Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. (Italy), Ebro Foods, S.A. (Spain), CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY (U.S.), TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Unilever (U.K.), The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.), BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP (Spain), Nestlé (Switzerland), F.lli De Cedi Filippo S.p.A (Italy), Armanino Foods of Distinction (U.S.).
Report Scope & Segmentation:
| Report Attributes
| Details
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2030
| Forecast CAGR
| 5.26%
| 2030 Value Projection
| USD 68.97 Billion
| Pasta Market Size in 2022
| USD 45.92 Billion
| Historical Data
| 2019-2021
| No. of Pages
| 150
| Report Coverage
| Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends
| Segments Covered
|
By Product Type By Raw Material By Distribution Channel By Region
| Regions Covered
|
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
| Pasta Market Growth Drivers
| Rising Consumer Interest Toward Western Cuisine to Propel Market Growth
COVID-19 Impact:
Increased Labor Shortage and Logistic Disruptions During Pandemic Affected Market Growth
The market was moderately affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market experienced a drop due to labor shortages and logistics problems due to high charges during the pandemic. The sudden implementation of worldwide lockdowns and factory closures hampered pasta production. On the contrary, the increased consumption of spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini, propelled the market growth during the pandemic.
Segments:
Rising Dried Products Consumption to Propel Segment Growth
By product type, the market is segmented into dried, chilled, and canned. The dried segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to increasing consumption of dried products globally. The shelf life of dried products is also more than chilled and canned products.
Rising Need for Wheat Products to Boost Segment Growth
Based on raw material, the market is classified into wheat and gluten-free. The wheat segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing need for wheat products globally. The availability of products in different shapes and sizes also drives segment growth during the forecast period.
Growing Accessibility of Products to Drive Segment Growth for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
By distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, and others. The supermarkets/hypermarkets will dominate the market during the forecast period owing to increasing availability and convenience of choosing the products from varioptions.
Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East & Africa.
Report Coverage:
The report offers:
Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market. Comprehensive insights into regional developments. List of major industry players. Key strategies adopted by the market players. The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.
Drivers & Restraints:
Rising Consumer Interest Toward Western Cuisine to Propel Market Growth
The pasta market is estimated to grow during the forecast period due to consumers' rising interest in Western cuisine in Asian countries. The rapid increase in cooking variand artistic recipes will boost significant growth post-pandemic. During the pandemic, the rising consumption in countries, including France, Germany, the U.S., and Italy, propelled the market growth.
Regional Insights:
Growing Demand for Product to Boost Market Growth in Europe
Europe is estimated to hold the largest pasta market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing product demand in the region. Europe will also be the dominating region due to the launch of new varieties of gluten-free products in varishapes and forms.
Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of Western diets in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Rising New Product Launches to Aid Market Growth
The market has several players, including Ebro Foods, S.A., Barilla G.e.R.F.lli S.p.A., and Campbell Soup Company. These major market players are adopting strategies to launch new products to maintain their market position. The companies are manufacturing products that are gluten-free to attract health-consciconsumers.
Detailed Table of Contents:
Introduction
Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics
Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Key Insights
Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Global Pasta MarketAnalysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis
Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast
By Type By Raw Material By Distribution Channel
Supermarket/Hypermarkets Online Retail Convenience Stores Others By Region
North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa
To Be Continued...!
Notable Industry Development:
September 2021 – Barilla, an Italy-based pasta producer, expands its gluten-free product line made from chickpea flour.
