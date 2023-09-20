CEO Rajnish Kumar Of Proctortrack | Verificient To Exhibit At Moodlemoot Global 2023, Barcelona

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Proctortrack is honored to associate with the prestigiMoodleMoot event as one of the Silver Sponsors for 2023.
NEW YORK, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Proctortrack will exhibit at the MoodleMoot Global between September 19-21, 2023, in Barcelona. CEO Rajnish Kumar of Verificient will share expert insight through a panel discussion on Artificial Intelligence on September 19, 2023, at 2:30pm at Hotel Barcelo Sants.
Proctortrack | Verificient is a leading online proctoring solution provider for Moodle for K12, higher education, corporate certifications, and licensing programs.
MoodleMoot Global 2023
Panel Discussion on Artificial
with CEO Rajnish Kumar
Proctortrack Verificient
September 19, 2023, at 2:30pm
Hotel Barcelo Sants, Barcelona
Proctortrack is honored to associate with the prestigiMoodleMoot event as one of the Silver Sponsors for 2023. CEO Rajnish Kumar will share his expertise during the panel discussion on Artificial Intelligence and explain how Proctortrack's advanced solutions synchronize with Moodle to deliver a secure and easy exam experience.
“Our clients across the globe in education, licensing, and certification domains have seen the benefits of Proctortrack to achieve high-value exam integrity. Advanced features of our secure PEBble app (Proctored Exam-in-Browser) help overcome browser vulnerabilities in this new era aided by unauthorized ChatGPT and browser extensions,” says Rajnish Kumar, CEO of Proctortrack\ Verificient.
About Verificient Technologies
Proctortrack by Verificient offers the most comprehensive live and automated proctoring solutions to deliver quality and price leadership at scale. Proctortrack has delivered over 8 million secured sessions worldwide since 2013.
Proctortrack offers customization and the highest exam integrity with scalable pricing structures. Proctortrack provides six unique levels of proctoring:
ProctorLock - Robust Browser Lock
ProctorAuto - Automated Proctoring with AI
Proctortrack - Automated Proctoring with AI and Human QA Review
ProctorLive - Live Proctoring with AI (Standard + Premium)
ProctorDIY - Do-It-Yourself Live Proctoring Solutions
ProctorTA - On-CamIn-Classroom Proctoring
Visit
About MoodleMoot Global
MoodleMoot Global is an annual in-person event where Moodle enthusiasts worldwide come together to share ideas, collaborate, and learn from each other. It provides a unique opportunity for newcomers and experienced Moodlers to connect with like-minded people and advance the future of education and inclusive lifelong learning.
Visit website MoodleMoot
###
Rahul Siddharth
Proctortrack by Verificient
+1 9175318185
emailhere
MENAFN20092023003118003196ID1107103679
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.