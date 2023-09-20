Qatar's IPI Increases 2.2% In July 2023

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Industrial Production index (IPI) reached 106.2 points in July 2023, rising by 2.2 percent in comparison with the previmonth (June 2023), and by 1.6 percent when compared to the corresponding month in 2022 according to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) data.

The index of the mining sector showed an increase by 2.2 percent compared to the previmonth (June 2023), because of the increase in the quantities of“crude oil petroleum and natural gas” with the same percentage, while“Other mining and quarrying” decreased by 4.8 percent.

When compared to the corresponding month of the previyear (July 2022), the IPI of Mining increased by 2.1 percent.

In case of manufacturing, the index of this sector showed an increase by 1.4 percent compared to the previmonth (June 2023), The groups showed an increase include:“Manufacture of refined petroleum products” by 4.5 percent, followed by“Manufacture of basic metals” by 4.1 percent,“Manufacture of rubber and plastics products” by 3.9 percent,“Manufacture of beverages” by 1.3 percent, and“Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products” by 1.0 percent.

However, a decrease was recorded in“Manufacture of Cement and other non-metallic mineral products” by 5.3 percent, and“Manufacture of food products” by 3.0 percent. No change noticed in group of“Printing and reproduction of recorded media''.

On the other hand, in terms of annual change, comparing to July 2022, a decrease of 1.4 percent was recorded, due to the decrease in ''Printing and reproduction of recorded media'' by 9.1 percent,“Manufacture of refined petroleum products” by 7.1 percent,“Manufacture of rubber and plastics products” by 5.9 percent, and“Manufacture of Cement & other non-metallic mineral products” by 4.1 percent.

However, an increase recorded in“Manufacture of beverages” by 5.2 percent,“Manufacture of food products” by 2.9 percent,“Manufacture of basic metals” by 0.9 percent, and“Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products” by 0.1 percent.

The electricity, gas, supply saw an increase of 13.1 percent was noticed in the production of“Electricity” between July 2023 and the previmonth (June 2023). Comparing with the corresponding month (July 2022), an increase of 4.3 percent was recorded.

While the water supply saw an increase of 0.4 percent was noticed in the production of ''Water'' between July 2023 and the previmonth (June 2023). Compared with the corresponding month (July 2022), an increase of 0.7 percent was recorded.