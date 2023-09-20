Qatar Chamber Participates In UN Private Sector Forum 2023

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) Chairman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, recently participated in the UN Private Sector Forum which was held on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and in conjunction with the SDG Summit 2023 in New York, the USA.

Organised by the UN Global Compact, the International Chamber of Commerce, and UN Din collaboration with a number of other supporting partners, the forum brought together chief executives, Heads of State and Government, and UN leaders and representatives of private sector and international companies.

The Forum that brought the voice of business to the UN, featured roundtables and high-level networking opportunities.

This year's UN Private Sector Forum focused on ways the private sector can work together with other stakeholders to accelerate the achievement of the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and reviewed how the private sector can contribute to the achievement of the SDGs.

In statements, Sheikh Khalifa said that the forum represented an opportunity to highlight the pivotal role of private sector in realising the UN global targets, stressing that business can shape solutions for world challenges, such as climate, health, global economic growth, and more.

Sheikh Khalifa stressed that the private sector has proven to be a genuine partner in achieving sustainability and addressing challenges facing countries.

He also emphasised the pivotal role played by the Qatari private sector in this regard through the implementation of specific projects, especially through the PPP system, relating to sustainability and innovation, such as solar power projects, water and electricity connectivity, education, health, roads, transport, and

others.