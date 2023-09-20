Minister Of Finance Meets With Governor Of Swiss National Bank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, met yesterday with Governor of the Swiss National Bank Thomas J Jordan, during his recent visit to the friendly Swiss Confederation. During the meeting, they discussed a variety of topics essential to the shared interests of both parties, particularly in the fields of finance and economics, as well as methods to expand these collaborative efforts.
