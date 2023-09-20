Coach Miguel Hopes For Aldd's 'Best' After Draw Against Sharjah

Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd coach Bruno Miguel is hoping his team to bounce back after they played out a disappointing goalless draw against Sharjah in their home tie at AFC Champions League.

Despite dominating and creating many opportunities in their first match of the continent's premier club competition, Al Sadd failed to score a goal with Baghdad Bounedjah's missed penalty in the second half costing them dearly as Sharjah walked away with a vital point at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Monday.

Al Sadd, who were knocked out of the group stage in the last two editions, will also play home and away games against Uzbekistan's Nasaf and Jordan's Al Faisaly in Group B with Miguel hoping for Al Sadd's best and consistent performance in the remaining matches.

“We are still at the beginning of the tournament, and we aim to win all our matches. We hope to deliver the best performances in the upcoming matches, which will undoubtedly be tougher,” the Al Sadd coach said in his post-match comments.

Miguel backed striker Bounedjah, whose strike from the spot hit the post denying Al Sadd an advantage against Sharjah.

“There was a lack of luck for Baghdad in missing the penalty, and this happens to all players. We played a good game and tried multiple times, but we couldn't achieve what we were aiming for,” he said.

The Wolves will meet hosts Nasaf on October 2 in their next AFC Champions League match while their return leg against Sharjah is scheduled on November 27.

Al Sadd captain Hassan Al Haydos promised that the team will do its best to compensate for the missed chance of availing full points.

“We wished to bring joy to our passionate fans, who attended and supported the team wholeheartedly. We apologise to them for the result, and we will try to make amends in the upcoming matches. This is the first game, and the next ones will be better,” said the Qatari forward.