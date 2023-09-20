AFC Champions League: Al Duhail, FC Istiklol Play Out Draw In Hanbe

Dushanbe: Last year's AFC Champions League semi-finalists Al Duhail will take a point back to Qatar from their Group E clash against FC Istiklol after Hernan Crespo's side shared a 0-0 draw with the Tajikistan champions at the Central Republican Stadium in Dushanbe yesterday.

Sultan Al Braik went closest to breaking the stalemate 15 minutes from time when his attempt from the edge of the penalty area took a huge deflection and came back off Rustam Yatimov's right post before bouncing to safety.

But, in a game of few clear-cut scoring opportunities, Istiklol's defensive discipline ensured Al Duhail were limited to trying their luck from distance, a tactic that yielded little to seriously trouble goalkeeper Yatimov throughout the 90 minutes.

It was the home side that had the first sight of goal through Senin Sebai with 26 minutes on the clock, but his left footed attempt was well off target.

Al Duhail's AFC Asian Cup-winning striker Almoez Ali lashed at his attempt a minute later, sending the ball well wide of the target in a move that reflected the struggles of Hernan Crespo's team.

Assim Madibo and Al Braik were also reduced to trying their luck from distance before Almoez was again well wide of the mark as the opening period drew to a close.

The hosts showed greater urgency at the start of the second half, with Alisher Dzalilov rushing his shot when he was found in space inside the Al Duhail penalty area within a minute of the resumption while Ehson Panjshanbe pulled his effort from distance wide of Salah Zakaria's goal.

Dzalilov then took aim when Istiklol were awarded a free kick 35 yards out, but again the strike was not close enough to the target to cause concern for Zakaria.

Fortune looked like it was about to favour Al Braik in the 75th minute when the ball fell to him via Almoez as Al Duhail launched another attack, but his deflected shot looped up and came back off the woodwork to leave the visitors frustrated and the points shared.