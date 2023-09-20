SPAR Qatar Launches“Diver South Africa” Festival

Food retail chain SPAR Qatar has recently launched its South African products festival“Discover South Africa” in SPAR Tawar Mall branch. The launch ceremony was attended by HE Ambassador of South Africa to Qatar, Ghulam Hoosein Asmal, along with a host of embassy dignitaries.

The“Discover South Africa” festival aims to showcase and highlight the finest South African products , and serve as a cultural and trade extravaganza that brings people together from both South Africa and Qatar, fostering a stronger sense of community and collaboration.

"We are proud to present here today at SPAR to witness the launch of the Discover South Africa Festival.” Declared HE Ambassador of South Africa to Qatar, Ghulam Hoosein Asmal.“Such initiatives help introduce South Africa's rich culture to the Qatari market and help strengthen trade ties between South Africa and Qatar.” He added.

SPAR's initiative to launch the“Discover South Africa” festival, is part of a dynamic strategy that aims to highlight international manufacturers and to help supply a market that demands their products.

“We are keen of supplying the market's demands when it comes to international products that are unfortunately not readily available, and tbecame the need for festivals that highlight international products such as“Discover South Africa” and we will unveil similar festivals from other territories in the near future.” Stated CoLombard, General Manager - SPAR Qatar.

