IBPC, ESC Holds India-Qatar Virtual Iness Meet

Doha, Qatar: A virtual India-Qatar B2B Meeting, jointly organised by Electronics & Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC India) and Indian Business & Professionals Council (IBPC QATAR) with the initiative of the Embassy of India in Qatar, focusing on Electronics and IT, was held on 14 September 2023.

Ambassador of India to Qatar, H E Vipul was the Chief Guest and Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy, was also present at the Meet.

The Web Meet saw active participation both sides with nearly 50 Qatari and 100 Indian businesspersons and professionals to forge new business partnerships.

Ambassador Vipul said that India and Qatar have enjoyed 50 years of strong bilateral relations and trade, having achieved record trade last year, but he would like to see both sides take these to newer heights. Accepting that the current trade basket was highly loaded in favour of energy products, Ambassador Vipul urged businesses on both sides to look at ways to diversify the same. In this regard, he hailed the Business Meet as an appreciable effort to increase bilateral cooperation in sectors other than Energy. Ambassador Vipul recounted the India's contribution to Information Technology in the global industry sector, and how Indian IT Companies and Professionals in Qatar have helped Qatar in contact tracing, service delivery and in other areas.

Referring to movements in India's electronics industry, Ambassador Vipul stated that India was already the second largest producer of mobile phones in the World, and with the launch of PLI Scheme for the Electronics Sector, many new interesting opportunities will emerge.

He urged all delegates to take advantage of the Meet and explore opportunities for collaboration, cooperation and establishing new partnerships. He assured of Embassy's full support to Indian and Qatari business houses looking to expand bilateral economic ties between the two nations.

Earlier, welcoming the delegates, Sandeep Narula, Chairman ESC India, spoke of strong bilateral relations between the two countries and the significant impact made by the huge Indian Diaspora on Qatar's movement towards a modern economy.

Speaking on the occasion, IBPC President JaffarSadiq, recounted efforts made by IBPC QATAR to enhance bilateral trade and economic ties between the two countries. He called upon all delegates to be a part of IBPC QATAR and enjoy the facilities available to Indian companies seeking to find a foothold in Qatar.