Azerbaijani leader: anti-terrorism actions in Karabakh to end if Armenian forces put down arms

(MENAFN) Azerbaijani Leader Ilham Aliyev has informed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that anti-terrorism procedures in Karabakh are going to continue until Armenian forces put down their weapons.



Aliyev clarified the factors for the actions in the area in a phone call with Blinken, as stated in a report by the Azerbaijani presidency on Wednesday.



Indicating the existence of Armenian armed forces in Karabakh, their rising irritations in latest months, and the alleged regime's "presidential election," Aliyev stated that Baku had to begin anti-terrorist steps to stop those acts.



The Azerbaijani military does not aim for citizens and infrastructure establishments, and only destructs legitimate military objects, he continued.



He restated his call for discussion while the anti-terror acts carried on.



The ex-Soviet republics have been trapped in a war since 1991, when the Armenian army seized Karabakh, a land globally known as part of Azerbaijan, as well as seven neighboring areas.

MENAFN20092023000045015839ID1107103577